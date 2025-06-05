BIZTECH
2 min read
Lula, in Paris, urges Macron to seal EU-Mercosur trade deal
"Open your heart a little to this opportunity to finalise this agreement with our dear Mercosur," Brazil's President Lula says.
Lula, in Paris, urges Macron to seal EU-Mercosur trade deal
Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 05 June 2025. / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to "finalise" an EU trade deal with four South American countries, which Paris has so far rejected.

France has staunchly opposed ratifying the so-called Mercosur agreement, a trade deal between the European Union and four South American nations including Brazil, over fears a flow of lower-cost agricultural goods would outcompete Europe's farmers.

"Open your heart a little to this opportunity to finalise this agreement with our dear Mercosur," Lula said on Thursday, during a state visit to Paris.

"This agreement would be the strongest response our regions could offer in the face of the uncertainty caused by the return of unilateralism and tariff protectionism," he added, referring to sweeping tariffs imposed or threatened by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, who argues his tariffs will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, has hit the EU with multiple waves of levies.

RelatedEU, South America countries conclude 'historic' Mercosur trade deal

For his part, Macron reiterated his concerns about the deal's impact on French farmers, citing differences in environmental regulations between the EU and Mercosur countries.

"I don't know how to explain to my farmers that, at a time when I am asking them to comply with more standards, I am opening up my market on a massive scale to people who do not comply at all," Macron said.

"Because what will happen? It won't be better for the climate, but we will completely destroy our agriculture," he added.

"That is why I said earlier we must improve this deal."

RelatedFrench farmers protest Mercosur deal with tractor convoy to Strasbourg

Germany, Spain, Portugal and others have welcomed the accord with Mercosur bloc members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, but France has said from the start it is not acceptable in its current form.

To be approved, the deal must receive the backing of at least 15 of the 27 EU states, representing a minimum of 65 percent of the population.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bangladesh ready to hold elections in April next year: Yunus
After much speculation, India finally gets invited to G7 summit in Canada
Netherlands to hold snap election in October: minister
Prolonged Gaza war takes toll on Israeli military hardware: report
Tesla shares bounce back as Trump-Musk public feud shows signs of cooling
Modi flags off rail link featuring world’s highest arch bridge in India-administered Kashmir
Ukraine strikes Russia after Moscow’s mass drone assault
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish President Erdogan greets the nation on Eid al Adha
Russia sees bleak prospects for expiring nuclear arms pact given 'ruined' ties with US
Muslim pilgrims 'stone the devil' as hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia
North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair
In pictures: Muslim pilgrims depart to Muzdalifah, perform stoning ritual as Hajj concludes
Sudanese army accuses RSF of killing five civilians in drone attack
Mahmoud Khalil says detention caused 'irreparable harm' to career, family as he pleads for release
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us