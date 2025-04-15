The skies over Cambridge, Massachusetts were grey, but the firestorm that followed was anything but.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump took a wrecking ball to the world's pre-eminent educational institution — Harvard University — threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status and reclassify it as a "political entity" after the Ivy League institution rejected his administration's sweeping demands to silence campus activism and surrender internal documents.

With those words, the battle lines were redrawn.

The storm broke when Harvard declared it would not comply with demands from the Trump administration to suppress campus activism and hand over internal communications related to Gaza solidarity protests.

Within hours, the US administration froze over $2.2 billion in federal grants and another $60 million in contracts to the university — an extraordinary escalation in an already volatile battle in the US over free speech, protest, and power.

In a letter to Harvard on Friday, the Trump administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, as well as changes to its admissions policies.

It also demanded the university audit views of diversity on campus, and stop recognising some student clubs.

The move marks the seventh time Trump has taken financial action against elite US educational institutions in recent months.

Six of those targets are Ivy League schools.

Columbia was the first to fold. Faced with the threat of losing billions, it yielded to the Trump administration’s demands, setting a precedent others scrambled to avoid.

Since then, the axe has swung toward the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, and even Northwestern — all caught in the widening dragnet of federal retribution.

TRT Global - Columbia University yields to Trump's pressure, agrees to policy changes to restore funding The changes include an overhaul to the campus protest policies and a review of the college's Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department, the Center for Palestine Studies and the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. 🔗

'We will not be bullied'

But Harvard is no Columbia. And the clash here is different.

This is not just another row over campus politics. Many see it as a direct challenge to the independence of America's oldest, and arguably the world's most prestigious university, and with it, the principles that underwrite academic freedom.

Already under siege for refusing to quash pro-Palestine protests, Harvard now finds itself staring down a direct threat to its legal identity and financial ecosystem.

The Ivy League institution, which sits atop a whopping $50 billion endowment, may be the only university with the resources, reputation, and resolve to mount a full-throated legal and public fight. And it is doing just that.

"We will not be bullied into abandoning our mission," said Harvard President Alan Garber in a statement on Tuesday.



"The university is committed to upholding free expression and academic inquiry, even in difficult times."

Withholding federal funding from Harvard violates the university's First Amendment rights and exceeds the government's authority under Title VI, which prohibits discrimination against students based on their race, color, or national origin, Garber said.

The Trump administration has also called for a ban on face masks at Harvard — an apparent target of pro-Palestine campus protesters — and pressured the university to stop recognising or funding "any student group or club that endorses or promotes criminal activity, illegal violence, or illegal harassment."

The White House increased its demands on Tuesday, stating Trump "wants Harvard to apologise."

Arc of modern civilisation

A citadel of academic excellence, Harvard has contributed the arc of modern human civilisation.



Its researchers have bent the curve of suffering in medicine, from the polio era of Jonas Salk's peers to Gary Ruvkun's tiny, mighty microRNAs that rewrote the rules of genetic medicine.

In economics, its scholars exposed the hidden architecture of inequality — Claudia Goldin unspooling the thread of gender disparity, Alvin Roth engineering markets that breathed order into chaos.

From the first programmable computer to AI's early whispers — it has all come from Harvard's hallowed halls.

More than 160 Nobel laureates from Harvard — physicists, chemists, peacemakers, poets — have poured their brilliance into the bloodstream of our world.

Democrats have widely praised it for resisting the current administration's demands.

"Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom," said former US President Barack Obama in defence of the elite university.

Reckoning across campuses

Senator Bernie Sanders went further: "Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump's authoritarianism."

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has also commended Harvard for resisting the Trump administration's demands.

"I join others around the country in extending congratulations and gratitude to Harvard University, President Garber, and the Corporation for their leadership in standing up for education and freedom," Healey wrote in a statement.

The university's refusal to comply with the White House's diktats has drawn fury from some Republican lawmakers, who say institutions that receive federal funds must be held accountable.

Trump's face-off with Harvard comes amid a broader reckoning across American campuses, as students, for the better part of 2024 and 2025, have protested Israel's ongoing genocidal war in Gaza, and university administrations struggle to balance the right to dissent with rising concerns about hate speech.

Tensions reached a boiling point in late March last year, when demonstrators at Harvard occupied a prominent campus building, calling for divestment from firms linked to Israel's military invasion.

That protest, and others like it at Columbia, Yale, and Penn, triggered a wave of Congressional scrutiny.

The House committee, led by Republican Representative Virginia Foxx, launched a series of hearings, demanding disciplinary records, internal communications, and in some cases, the names of faculty members involved in organising teach-ins or protests.

Harvard's refusal to comply has now made it ground zero in the culture war.

As the legal teams prepare their filings, and as Trump doubles down, the standoff threatens to grow only sharper.

As of now, Harvard does not appear to be blinking.