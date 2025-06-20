WORLD
2 min read
Armenia PM set for 'historic' Türkiye visit
Nikol Pashinyan is set to visit Türkiye, in what Yerevan has described as a "historic" step toward regional peace.
Armenia PM set for 'historic' Türkiye visit
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to visit Türkiye / AA
14 hours ago

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on X that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Türkiye on June 20, 2025.

During the visit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive Pashinyan in Istanbul.

"Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to our country on June 20, 2025. Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive Mr. Pashinyan in Istanbul,” Altun said.

The visit marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Türkiye at this level.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan emphasised the importance of the meeting, noting that "all regional issues will be discussed”.

Simonyan also addressed concerns related to tensions with Azerbaijan, stating:
"The risks of war (with Azerbaijan) are currently minimal, and we must work to neutralise them. Pashinyan's visit to Türkiye is a step in that direction."

The trip highlights efforts by both nations to improve diplomatic relations and address longstanding regional conflicts. Observers view the visit as a hopeful sign towards easing tensions in the South Caucasus region.

On Thursday, a day before Pashinyan's visit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev travelled to Türkiye for talks with Erdogan and praised the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance as "a significant factor not only regionally but also globally."

Erdogan repeated his backing for "the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Pashinyan has visited Türkiye only once before, for Erdogan's inauguration in 2023. At the time, he was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate the Turkish president on his re-election.

Ankara and Yerevan appointed special envoys in late 2021 to lead a normalisation process, a year after Armenia's defeat in a war with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region.

In 2022, Türkiye and Armenia resumed commercial flights after a two-year pause.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel’s Fordow dilemma: Why it needs US firepower to strike Iran’s nuclear core
By Beyza Seren
Kiev worries Iran-Israel conflict may push Ukraine off US radar
Millions of immigrants cite discrimination, racism as reasons to leave Germany: report
Israeli leadership openly threatens to eliminate Iran's Khamenei
No war with Iran: Poll shows Americans don’t want US involvement in Iran
Operation Spiderweb: The rising cost of falling behind in modern warfare
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
“Mr President, finish the job!”
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
The Zionist agenda: Could Israel target Al Aqsa and pin blame on Iran?
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Why is there a scare around Israel hitting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Missile defense costs Israel roughly $285 million per day
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
EU says it has received ‘great support’ from Türkiye to evacuate citizens out of Tehran
Hurricane Erick threatens Mexico’s southern Pacific coasts
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us