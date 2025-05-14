WORLD
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says.
In a message to the international business community, al-Sharaa extended an open invitation, saying: “We welcome all investors and invite them to take advantage of the available opportunities.” / AFP
May 14, 2025

Turkish President Erdogan has stood by the Syrian people as his country has shouldered a great deal over the past 14 years, Syrian President Alsharaa has said.

Following US President Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, Alsharaa said the "journey of modern Syria has begun" in an address to the nation on Wednesday.

He described Trump’s decision as “courageous” that would lay the foundations for regional stability.

"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," Alsharaa added.

The Syrian president also welcomed "all investors" and invited them to "take advantage of available opportunities" in the country.

