Former Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi announced that he will run in the leadership race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's decision to resign, state broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

Motegi, who is also a former LDP secretary-general, said he wants to devote himself to his country by using the experience gained in his party and the government.

Ishiba announced his decision to step down as the head of the LDP on Sunday amid growing calls for him to take responsibility for the party's election losses.

In a landmark political setback in July, the LPD-led ruling coalition lost its majority in the House of Councillors, signalling deep public dissatisfaction with the government.

Related TRT World - Japan’s PM Ishiba resigns amid calls for leadership vote

The defeat follows a similar outcome in a snap election for the House of Representatives in October 2024, leaving the ruling bloc a minority in both chambers of parliament, a historic first since the LDP's founding in 1955.