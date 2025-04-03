WORLD
Trump fires several members of his National Security Council: US media reports
At least 3 senior officials terminated after president sits down with far-right media personality.
Laura Loomer walks as Donald Trump visits the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company in Shanksville, PA, Sept. 11, 2024. [AP Photo/Matt Rourke]
April 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has dismissed at least three senior officials within his National Security Council after sitting down behind closed doors with a far-right media influencer, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Laura Loomer urged Trump in an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday to terminate the individuals on claims they were disloyal to the president, according to multiple reports.

The terminated individuals include Brian Walsh, a director for intelligence; Thomas Boodry, senior director for legislative affairs and David Feith, senior director for technology and national security, CNN reported, citing anonymous officials.

It is unclear if additional staffers have been or will be fired after the sit-down, but Axios said as many as 10 people had been dismissed, citing an anonymous source.

Alex Wong, Trump's principal deputy national security adviser, has so far been spared, but could be ousted as soon as Thursday, CNN said.

The National Security Council declined to comment, saying it "doesn’t comment on personnel matters."

Loomer said on X that she would not publicly comment on the contents of her meeting with Trump. "Out of respect for President @realDonaldTrump and the privacy of the Oval Office, I’m going to decline on divulging any details about my Oval Office meeting with President Trump. It was an honour to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings," she said.

"I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security," she added.

