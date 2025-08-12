Pakistan has "strongly rejected" remarks by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over comments attributed to the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during a visit to the United States, calling them "immature" and "a demonstration of their chronic tendency to distort facts and twist statements out of context".

In a statement on Tuesday, the Pakistani foreign office said India's description of the reported remarks as "nuclear blackmail" was a "misleading and self-serving construct", adding that Pakistan "remains firmly opposed to the use or threat of use of force".

It accused New Delhi of "sabre rattling and war mongering whenever confronted", and dismissed the MEA's allegations as "irresponsible and without a shred of evidence".

The Pakistani ministry said that Pakistan is "a responsible nuclear weapon state with an elaborate command and control structure under full civilian control" and has "always exercised discipline and restraint" in dealing with sensitive security issues.

It also criticised what it called a "pointless reference to third countries" in the Indian statement, saying it reflected "India's lack of diplomatic confidence" and was a "futile attempt to unnecessarily involve other countries".

The statement said "any act of Indian aggression or violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity will be met with an immediate and matching response", placing "the onus of any ensuing escalation" on India's leadership.

'Stock-in-trade'