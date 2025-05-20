TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to attend Turkic States Summit in Hungary focused on East-West dialogue
Erdogan heads to Budapest for a key summit of Turkic leaders focused on boosting unity and cooperation, as the Organization of Turkic States looks to deepen ties between East and West.
The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA
19 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Budapest on Wednesday to participate in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), an event aimed at reinforcing cooperation among Turkic nations, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun announced.

The summit, which will convene under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West”, is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 21, 2025, in the Hungarian capital.

Leaders are expected to review progress on strengthening the institutional framework of the OTS and to adopt key decisions, including the Budapest Declaration.

President Erdogan is also set to attend the Council of Heads of State meeting held on the sidelines of the summit.

Erdogan urges Turkic world to unite, support for a just solution on Cyprus

Erdogan emphasised the importance of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) joining the summit as an observer and guest of honor, calling it a strong symbol of Turkic solidarity with Turkish Cypriots.

The Organization of Turkic States

Altun said on Tuesday that Erdogan will hold bilateral discussions with several attending leaders, underlining Türkiye’s commitment to deepening ties within the Turkic world.

The Organization of Turkic States includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as full members. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

Hungary’s hosting of this summit reflects growing regional interest in bridging Eastern and Western spheres of influence through Turkic cooperation.

The gathering comes at a time of increasing regional and geopolitical complexity, offering member and observer states an opportunity to reaffirm unity and shared goals rooted in cultural, historical, and strategic ties.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
