WORLD
2 min read
Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US, China vows countermeasures
Trudeau says he will impose 25% tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods if Washington follows through with proposed tariffs on Canadian goods.
Canada to impose retaliatory tariffs on US, China vows countermeasures
"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau says. / AP
March 3, 2025

Canada will impose 25 percent tariffs on $107 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday if US President Donald Trump's administration follows through with its proposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, while China vowed retaliatory countermeasures against the levies.

Canada will slap 25 percent tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods from Tuesday, while tariffs on the remaining $87 billion of products will come into effect in 21 days, Trudeau said in a statement on Monday.

"Our tariffs will remain in place until the US trade action is withdrawn, and should US tariffs not cease, we are in active and ongoing discussions with provinces and territories to pursue several non-tariff measures," Trudeau added.

China to take retaliatory countermeasures

China's Commerce Ministry voiced opposition on Tuesday against a US decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.

The US has "shifted the blame" and is using its problems with deadly drug fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs, the ministry said in a statement.

The US has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied wrongdoing.

China urged the US to "immediately withdraw" its unilateral tariff measures that are "unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others," the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us