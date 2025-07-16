WORLD
2 min read
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Despite international criticism and accusations of complicity in war crimes, Germany continues to approve military exports to Israel.
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Pro-Palestinian protestors in Hamburg / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The German government has confirmed it approved $294 million (€250.5 million) worth of military equipment and weapons to Israel between January 1, 2024 and June 26, 2025.

According to official figures, approved export licenses amounted to $189 million (€161.1 million) in 2024 and $33 million (€28 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

The government released these figures in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the opposition Left Party, which calls for an immediate end to arms exports to Israel.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly citing the country's historical responsibility toward Israel, rooted in Germany's Nazi past and the Holocaust.

RelatedTRT Global - Is the tide turning? Academics accuse German govt of complicity in Gaza genocide

Weapons exports to Israel were briefly suspended last year when Nicaragua filed a case against Germany at the International Court of Justice, accusing Germany of complicity in genocide in Gaza.

German officials later resumed exports, arguing that they received written assurances from Israel about compliance with international law. They also cited the threat posed by Iran as another justification for resuming arms shipments.

Since Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in 2023, more than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel currently faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its actions in Gaza, where at least 1.9 million Palestinians remain displaced and suffer from severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us