Washington, DC — The White House meeting between the presidents of the US and Ukraine on Friday was anything but routine. Donald Trump, leaning forward, his voice sharp, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "make a deal or we’re out."

Zelensky, who had been asking for more support in his country’s war with Russia, bristled. But Trump wasn’t done. Backed by his Vice President, JD Vance, he accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War III."

The words hung in the air — blunt, transactional, a jarring departure from the delicate choreography of traditional diplomacy.

For six decades, Fawaz Turki has watched US presidents in Washington DC, navigate the world stage, from Kennedy to Trump. Yet, he told TRT World, Trump’s approach is unlike anything he has seen before.

"Diplomacy, at its core, has always been about the art of persuasion," Turki said. "Trump treats it like a business deal — bold, aggressive, and with little regard for precedent."

Turki, an international relations expert, noted that Trump’s interactions with foreign leaders have always been direct and often unpredictable. "Unlike past presidents, who often aim to create space for negotiation and diplomatic solutions, Trump’s style is assertive."

Recasting America’s role in the world

"He’s not here to play by the old rules," Turki added. "Trump has reshaped the way the world sees US leadership. He makes his demands clear, and it’s up to others to meet them or face the consequences."

Joshua W. Busby, a professor at the University of Texas and a scholar at the Strauss Center for International Security and Law, sees a calculated move beneath Trump’s outrage.

"Trump may be trying to sabotage a deal with Ukraine he doesn’t want to sign because he is ultimately interested in ending US obligations to Ukraine’s security," Busby told TRT World.

"By acting outraged and upset at Zelensky, he can possibly walk away from Ukraine's security commitment and blame the Ukrainians for bad behaviour."

Busby’s analysis suggests that Trump sees the Ukraine conflict as an opportunity to recast America’s role in global security.

David N. Gibbs, a professor of history at the University of Arizona, has a different take. He believes Trump’s approach is shaped by a belief that Ukraine’s fate is already sealed.

"It is always difficult to know with Trump since he has sometimes said contradictory things about Ukraine," he told TRT World.

"The main thrust of Trump’s diplomacy seems aimed at ending the war as quickly as possible, through some type of negotiated settlement with Russia. Any settlement will no doubt be tilted in Russia’s favour, given that Russia is clearly winning on the battlefield."

‘Pragmatic approach to Ukraine’

"Trump’s calculus is predicated on the assumption that Russia is set to win the war no matter what the United States or NATO does at this point," Gibbs continued.

"Russia’s inherent advantages over Ukraine in manpower and munitions make it difficult for Ukraine to turn the tide. Trump seems to accept that reality, and he wants to push for a negotiated settlement, no matter how unfavourable it may be for Ukraine."

In this light, Trump’s approach to diplomacy may be more about pragmatism. Trump, according to Gibbs, sees the situation as one that is already beyond repair and aims to find a way out that minimises further damage.

Trump, Gibbs said, would prefer to end it at the negotiating table.

"Trump would like to end it at the negotiating table, with at least the semblance of compromise, since the alternative is outright Russian victory on the battlefield,” Gibbs said.

"Trump is also eager to end the war quickly for political reasons, so it does not evolve into ‘Trump’s war,’ and end up as a Trump defeat. He wants to ensure that any political fallout from the war can be blamed on the alleged failures of his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden."

A one-off moment?

Kathy Kelly, a renowned American peace activist, however, raised concerns about Trump's stance on Ukraine, highlighting deeper issues in his approach to the conflict.

"I just read Ted Snider's helpful ‘Fact-check’ published a few days ago," she said. "Snider says Trump is wrong when he says Ukraine started the war, but Trump is right when he says Ukraine could have made a deal. However, under the Biden administration, Ukraine was assuredly discouraged from making a deal."

Talking about the broader impact of Trump’s style, Kelly told TRT World, “While the world is watching, the way leaders conduct themselves matters. Respect and dialogue remain key, even in the most difficult situations.”

Amid all the talk of negotiation and compromise, Trump’s critics argue that his heavy-handed style undermines America’s credibility. Yet, many see the US President as a leader who is willing to break the diplomatic mould and put America’s interests first.

As Turki put it, "Is this a rare moment of bold diplomacy, or is Trump reshaping America’s global role? One thing is certain — under Trump 2.0, foreign policy will never be business as usual."