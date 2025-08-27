Israeli warplanes have struck several sites near the town of Al-Kiswah in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV confirmed the attack but did not provide details about casualties or damage.

The broadcaster later said Israeli aircraft carried out another strike on the same area and noted "intensive" overflights in the skies over Damascus.

The assault came a day after Israeli air strikes on Al-Kiswah killed six Syrian soldiers.