Israel launches fresh air strikes in Damascus countryside
Syrian state media say strikes target sites near Al-Kiswah town.
Syrian soldiers in front of the Defense Ministry building in Damascus, Syria, which was heavily damaged by Israeli airstrikes [File] / AP
August 27, 2025

Israeli warplanes have struck several sites near the town of Al-Kiswah in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state media reported.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV confirmed the attack but did not provide details about casualties or damage.

The broadcaster later said Israeli aircraft carried out another strike on the same area and noted "intensive" overflights in the skies over Damascus.

The assault came a day after Israeli air strikes on Al-Kiswah killed six Syrian soldiers.

Syrian outlets also reported that Israeli forces staged incursions into the Quneitra countryside in the country’s south, despite international calls to respect Syria’s sovereignty.

Since the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has intensified its attacks on Syrian territory.

Reports say hundreds of strikes have targeted military infrastructure, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence units.

Israel has also expanded its occupation in the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two countries.

SOURCE:AA
