Austria’s Integration, Family and EU Affairs Minister Claudia Plakolm has announced that voluntary integration is “over,” as the government prepares to introduce a three-year mandatory programme linking social benefits to participation in language and values courses.

“Anyone who fails to attend German or values courses without justification, or does not register with the Public Employment Service, can expect significant reductions in assistance,” Plakolm told Austria Press Agency on Wednesday.

The initiative, set to be included in a broader social welfare reform this fall, will apply to asylum holders, those with subsidiary protection, displaced persons, and asylum seekers with a strong chance of remaining in Austria.

She underlined that the measure is not about expanding budgets but making better use of existing resources, noting falling asylum numbers and unfilled course spots.

Displaced Ukrainians will continue to receive family allowance until October 31, after which the payment will be tied to willingness to work.

“A successor arrangement will take into account individual life situations -- for example, caring for very young children,” Plakolm said.

She stressed that Ukrainians have the right to work from their first day in Austria.