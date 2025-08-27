The Kremlin on Wednesday said it was against European countries sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine and pushed back against the idea of a speedy meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We view such discussions negatively," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked for Moscow's view on a possible European peacekeeping force as part of any deal to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said Russia's desire to prevent NATO countries from having a military presence in Ukraine was one of the initial reasons behind the conflict, which Moscow launched in February 2022 with its all-out offensive.

Ukraine is pushing for Western-backed security guarantees as a part of any agreement to ensure Russia does not attack again, while Moscow is demanding Kiev cedes more territory in its east.