Victims of abuse in the Church of England have said that the personal details of almost 200 survivors had been leaked in a data breach from a scheme that was set up to offer them compensation.

It is another blow for the Church, which has been working to restore trust after being hit by a series of sexual abuse cases and the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in November over failures in handling a child abuse case.

The Church – central to 85 million Anglicans worldwide – approved an independent redress scheme for victims when its governing body met in February, alongside a broader shakeup of its safeguarding structure.

The details of 194 victims were included in an email sent late on Tuesday to people who had registered for compensation, as well as to law firms and Church officials, according to The House of Survivors, a group founded by church abuse victims.

It said the email was sent by the law firm which manages the redress scheme, Kennedys Law, and then recalled minutes later.

The leak reinforced "the very failures of safeguarding and care that the redress scheme was meant to address," The House of Survivors added.

'Deeply regrettable data incident'