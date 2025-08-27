WORLD
2 min read
Trump warns US may sanction Ukraine along with Russia if peace talks fail
US President Trump has threatened economic war as he is pressing Moscow and Kiev to negotiate directly and supporting Western efforts to ease tensions.
Trump warns US may sanction Ukraine along with Russia if peace talks fail
Trump threatens economic war instead of escalating military conflict. / AP
August 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned that Ukraine, along with Russia, could face crippling sanctions if they fail to move towards peace.

Speaking from Washington, Trump stressed on Tuesday that Kiev was not free of blame, accusing both sides of over four years of devastating conflict.

"Zelenskyy is not exactly innocent, either. I get along with him now, but we have a much different relationship because now, we're not paying any money to Ukraine," said Trump, referring to a deal in which NATO members buy US weapons for use by Kiev.

“[...] mostly young people are dying every single week. If I can save that, by doing sanctions or by just being me, or by using a very strong tariff system that’s very costly to Russia or Ukraine or whoever we have,” Trump said.

Trump also accused his predecessor, Joe Biden of allowing Ukraine to become involved in a war with Russia.

"Nobody goes into a war thinking they’re going to lose. They go in – I’m sure that Ukraine thought they were going to win. It’s going to be, you know, we’re going to win. You’re going to beat somebody that’s 15 times your size. Biden shouldn’t have let that happen," he added.

The US president repeated his threat to launch an “economic war,” warning that inaction from Moscow could result in devastating new trade restrictions.

"We want to have an end. We have economic sanctions. I’m talking about economic because we’re not going to get into a world war,” the US president said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Russia: Discussing Ukraine security guarantees without Moscow 'road to nowhere'

Security guarantees

President Trump, for weeks, has pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet face-to-face for direct negotiations during their separate visits to the US.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has questioned Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, a claim that Trump dismissed as “nonsense” and “posturing” from Russian officials unwilling to compromise.

Separately, the US and European allies are working on developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Western allies are preparing a three-layer security plan for Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached, the Financial Times reported, citing European and Ukrainian officials.

The measures would include air defence support, intelligence sharing, and the possible deployment of European troops to bolster Ukraine’s post-war defence.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump dismisses Russian doubts over Zelenskyy's legitimacy as 'posturing'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us