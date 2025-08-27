The French, German and Polish leaders promised support and the prospect of joining the European Union on an Independence Day visit to Moldova, where President Maia Sandu's pro-European allies face a stiff challenge in an election next month.

Standing alongside Sandu in her Soviet-era office building on Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Donald Tusk all praised Moldova's resilience in the face of what Chisinau and Western allies allege is a campaign of meddling from Moscow.

A majority Romanian-speaking country of 2.5 million between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova has seen power alternate between pro-Western and pro-Russian political groups for decades.

Russia has consistently denied allegations of interference in Moldova's electoral processes.

Russia has troops stationed in a largely Russian-speaking region that broke away from Chisinau's control in a brief war in the early 1990s.

Wednesday marks the date of its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Moldova applied to join the European Union at the same time as Ukraine applied, days after Russia launched its 2022 full-scale war on Ukraine.

Moldovans voted narrowly in favour of pursuing EU integration in a referendum last year. But Sandu's anti-EU opponents are mounting a strong challenge ahead of the September 28 parliamentary vote.