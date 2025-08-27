Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of developing homegrown air defence systems, especially in the face of current security challenges.

"No country that cannot develop its own air defence system can look to the future with confidence in the face of current challenges," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during defence firm Aselsan's groundbreaking ceremony in Ankara.

"Today, we are providing our heroic army with the Sky Dome systems, consisting of a total of 47 vehicles worth $460 million, that will instil confidence in friends and fear in enemies," the president said.

He emphasised that with the Steel Dome air defence system, Türkiye will now be in "a different league" in air defence.

The addition of three HISAR medium-range air defence systems and a total of 21 vehicles will further strengthen Türkiye's deterrence at medium range, Erdogan noted.

He also stated that Türkiye is making its defence industry systems available to its friends and allies, and increasing its diplomatic effectiveness.