Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of developing homegrown air defence systems, especially in the face of current security challenges.
"No country that cannot develop its own air defence system can look to the future with confidence in the face of current challenges," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday during defence firm Aselsan's groundbreaking ceremony in Ankara.
"Today, we are providing our heroic army with the Sky Dome systems, consisting of a total of 47 vehicles worth $460 million, that will instil confidence in friends and fear in enemies," the president said.
He emphasised that with the Steel Dome air defence system, Türkiye will now be in "a different league" in air defence.
The addition of three HISAR medium-range air defence systems and a total of 21 vehicles will further strengthen Türkiye's deterrence at medium range, Erdogan noted.
He also stated that Türkiye is making its defence industry systems available to its friends and allies, and increasing its diplomatic effectiveness.
AI-based command, control software
Erdogan noted that Aselsan plays a critical role in the Steel Dome, in addition to system development, and noted that the firm has also developed the artificial intelligence-based command and control software that will enable instant communication and integrated operation of all systems in the field.
The president stated that thanks to this software, which will form the backbone of the Steel Dome, hundreds of air defence systems in the field will operate as a single system.
Türkiye's Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun, also attending the ceremony, said that the localisation rate in the defence industry has reached 83 percent and a user network has been established in 185 countries with an annual export volume of nearly $7.5 billion.
"The Ogulbey Technology Base, whose foundation we laid today, will be a pioneering centre where future command and control systems, advanced communication networks, quantum technologies, and artificial intelligence-based defence algorithms will be developed," Gorgun said.
The Turkish defence firm Aselsan's CEO Ahmet Akyol stated that they have taken a historic step today and said: "We are excitedly launching a $1.5 billion investment in our new Ogulbey campus, covering 6,500 acres."