Israeli army forces continued their incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.
According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, Israeli forces advanced on Wednesday into the Rasm al-Rawadi area and near the town of Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya in the Quneitra countryside, an area located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.
Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out five incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.
Deadly drone strike
Syria condemned on Wednesday a deadly Israeli drone attack that killed six soldiers in the Damascus countryside in the country’s south.
“This aggression constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and represents a blatant infringement of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called the Israeli attack “part of the repeated aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation aimed at undermining security and stability in the region.”
The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to “its legitimate right to defend its land and people in accordance with the provisions of international law.”
It called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, “to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in putting an end to these repeated aggressions, and to work on obligating the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their continuous violations against Syria, its people, and its national institutions.”
Backing Damascus
Türkiye strongly condemned earlier Israel’s expanded strikes in Syria as violations of its territorial integrity and unity, urging their halt and reaffirming support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty.
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan also condemned ongoing Israeli incursions into Syria, calling them blatant violations of sovereignty, international law, and the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel.
Riyadh reaffirmed support for Syria’s unity and reconstruction, rejecting any separatist agendas, while urging global action to end Israeli attacks.
Doha described the incursions as a challenge to international will and called for decisive measures against Israel, warning of threats to regional and global security.
Amman likewise denounced the actions as dangerous escalations undermining Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability, stressing its full solidarity with the Syrian people and territorial integrity.