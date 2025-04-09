TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish president highlights Ankara’s vital role amid global tensions, trade war
‘As we are among countries facing low tariffs, we believe we will overcome this period more easily compared to many other countries,’ Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Turkish president highlights Ankara’s vital role amid global tensions, trade war
Erdogan warned about the escalating impact of the ongoing trade war, which is expected to reverberate worldwide. / AA
April 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined Türkiye's increasingly vital role in the face of growing global tensions.

"It is being accepted by global actors — sometimes willingly but most of the time out of necessity — that a scenario excluding Türkiye cannot be established, and even if it is, it has no chance of survival," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the AK Party’s Group Meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan further warned about the escalating impact of the ongoing trade war, which is expected to reverberate worldwide.

"It is understood that the trade war ignited by customs tariffs will have a global impact. Saying that a storm is coming that will affect everyone would not be an exaggeration," he remarked.

Global uncertainties

Reaffirming Ankara’s rising prominence, Erdogan said: "Türkiye has become not a mere extra granted a role in the games of great powers, but an actor that brings to life scenarios it has written itself."

On the economic front, Erdogan expressed confidence that Türkiye's position would help it navigate the challenges ahead.

"As we are among the countries facing low tariffs, we believe we will overcome this period more easily compared to many other countries."

He also offered reassurance to Türkiye's business community amid global uncertainties.

On February 10, Trump announced a global-level imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a vowed measure to foster the national industries and US producers.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us