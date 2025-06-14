In pictures: Iran's retaliation leaves Israel reeling, with significant destruction
ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
In pictures: Iran's retaliation leaves Israel reeling, with significant destructionTehran launches multiple waves of missile attacks on Israel in response to Israeli strikes. Here are some images from the streets and skies of Israel.
Israeli residents flee from damaged buildings following Iran's retaliatory missile strikes against Israel. / AA
June 14, 2025

Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel in what it described as a "crushing response" to recent Israeli strikes.

The counter-attack caused casualties and significant damage in Tel Aviv and other areas, while Israel retaliated with strikes deep inside Iranian territory.

Some 300 Israelis in Tel Aviv fled their homes, while 100 more were evacuated in the municipality of Ramat Gan according to Channel 12.

Iranian rockets completely destroyed nine buildings and damaged hundreds of apartments and vehicles in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Here are some powerful images capturing the streets and skies of Israel during Iranian strikes.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
Israeli attacks could lead to regime change in Iran: Netanyahu
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
'It's possible' US gets involved in Iran-Israel conflict: Trump
SCO slams Israeli strikes on Iran, but India breaks ranks
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran conflict
Mideast can't endure new war: Türkiye's Erdogan tells Omani Sultan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia transfers 1,200 Ukrainian war dead amid no Russian body returns
Sudanese refugees battle cholera as WHO warns of spread in Chad camps
Iran strikes oil refinery in Haifa as tensions escalate
Iran seeks no wider war but will strike back at Israel: Araghchi
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Multiple people killed after helicopter crash in Indian Himalayas
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us