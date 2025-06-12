Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, calling the attacks a dangerous escalation that threatens regional and global stability.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Friday, Erdogan said, “Israel has taken its strategy of drowning our region — especially Gaza — in blood, tears, and instability to a very dangerous level this morning.”

He described the strikes on neighbouring Iran as “a clear provocation that disregards international law,” noting they come at a critical moment when nuclear negotiations are intensifying, and international pressure is mounting over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“These attacks reveal the Netanyahu government’s lawless mindset,” Erdogan said, warning that Israel’s “reckless and aggressive actions” are pushing the region and the world toward disaster.

‘We strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran’

Calling on the international community to act, Erdogan stated: “The global community must put an end to Israel’s rogue behaviour that threatens both regional and global stability. The attacks launched by Netanyahu and his massacre network, which are setting the region ablaze, must be stopped immediately.”

He reiterated Türkiye’s stance against further escalation in the Middle East, “Once again, we declare that we do not want to see more bloodshed, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East.”

Erdogan concluded by expressing solidarity with Iran, “As Türkiye, we strongly condemn the heinous attacks on our neighbour Iran, extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iran, wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the wounded.”