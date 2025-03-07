Global and regional dynamics are shifting in Türkiye’s favour, particularly in defence cooperation, according to the chief foreign policy and security adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking live on local news broadcaster CNN Turk on Thursday, Akif Cagatay Kilic emphasised that while some Western nations have hesitated to engage with Türkiye in defence projects in the past, the country's defense industry has become a key contributor, even indirectly supporting US-made military products sent to Ukraine.

“Many institutions, decision-makers, and companies that once said, ‘Let’s work with others instead of Türkiye,’ are now asking, ‘How can we partner with Türkiye? How can we collaborate with Turkish industry?’” Kilic said.

The adviser confirmed that Türkiye has been included in EU missile shield and defence system negotiations.

“Türkiye’s strategic value is now widely acknowledged, especially in the last year,” he stressed, adding that the Turkish defense industry has become more selective in its partnerships.

TRT Global - Leading Turkish drone producer Baykar, Italian defence giant Leonardo ink cooperation deal TRT Global - Baykar continues to widen its cooperation network in Italy after acquiring aerospace giant Piaggio in December. 🔗

US-EU relations, double standards

Kilic further noted that the new Donald Trump administration in Washington is exploring different approaches to its relations with the EU and highlighted internal challenges within the bloc, citing Brexit as an example of disunity.

Weighing in on Türkiye’s EU membership process, Kilic stressed that the bloc could not ensure its security without Türkiye.

“We are one of the fundamental pillars of European security. It is hardly possible to imagine European security without Türkiye. This is not a negotiation. This is reality,” he said, highlighting President Erdogan’s recent statements reinforcing this position.

Kilic also pointed to a shift in the EU’s stance, noting that since 2019, the bloc has maintained a de facto freeze on negotiations. However, since the formation of Türkiye’s new government in 2023, diplomatic traffic with the EU has intensified, and new trade and cooperation talks are on the horizon.

Addressing the EU’s emphasis on democratic values, the security adviser criticised double standards in global politics, saying: “We are a state governed by the rule of law and a founding member of the Council of Europe.”

He stressed that double standards have also been clear in the Western response to Israel’s attacks on Palestine’s Gaza versus the Russia-Ukraine war.