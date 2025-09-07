The Trump administration has launched an operation in Massachusetts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, the New York Times and Boston media reported on Saturday, quoting the Department of Homeland Security as saying it was targeting "criminal aliens" living in the state.

DHS and its US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm are calling the operation Patriot 2.0, modifying the name of a May deportation surge that led to the arrest of 1,500 people in the state, according to the reports.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The operation is expected to last several weeks, the New York Times said, quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

One of the sources told the Times that Patriot 2.0 was focused on targeting immigrants who had been released from custody despite ICE agents attempting to pick them up from local jails.