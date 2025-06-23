Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to expand its attacks against Israel, a day after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“The criminal United States, in its continued full-scale support for the Zionist regime’s aggression, blatantly violated the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran last night, directly entered into war with Iran, and trespassing upon Iran’s sacred soil,” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, the IRGC's construction wing, said in a video statement on Monday.

He said the US strikes on Iranian sites were carried out “with the aim of reviving the dying Zionist regime.”

The Iranian spokesperson vowed to respond to the US attack with "powerful and targeted operations" with "unpredictable consequences.”

Israeli attack on Tehran, targeting Evin Prison

Israel launched a new wave of air strikes on targets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday, the Israeli military said.

“The army is currently striking regime targets and oppressive government bodies in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Katz said the strikes targeted the headquarters of Basij, a paramilitary organisation operating under IRGC, and the Evin Prison in the northwest of Tehran.

The Times of Israel news outlet said that the prison was targeted to facilitate the escape of prisoners. "At this moment, Air Force planes are deepening strikes in the Tehran area, focusing on Revolutionary Guards headquarters,” army spokesman Efi Defrin said.

"We attacked two missile launchers in central Iran that were ready for immediate launch,” he added. The army said attacks also targeted several command centres belonging to the Iranian military and the IRGC’s Sayyed al Shuhada Corps, as well as the General Intelligence Directorate of the Internal Security Forces.

According to the army, over 100 projectiles were fired targeting locations in Tehran during the past two hours.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said a building used by the Red Crescent Society was targeted in Tehran by Israeli strikes.

The new attacks came shortly after Iran fired a salvo of missiles into central and northern Israel on Monday as the conflict continued to widen between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.