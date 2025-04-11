WAR ON GAZA
Palestinians struggle as clean water vanishes in Gaza
Gaza faces a deepening water crisis after Israel's renewed offensive cut supplies from the Mekorot pipeline, which provided 70 percent of clean water in the besieged enclave.
Palestinians living in Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza are viewed trying to meet their water needs by filling jerry cans with water distributed by tankers, in Gaza City, Gaza on April 10, 2025. The Israeli army's attacks of the “Gabayin” desalination plant in Tuffah neighborhood and the closure of border crossings make it difficult for Palestinians to get drinking water. / AA
April 11, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza City residents have lost their only source of clean water in the past week after supplies from Israel's water utility were cut by the Israeli army's renewed offensive, municipal authorities in the territory said.

Many now have to walk, sometimes for miles, to get a small water fill after the Israeli military's bombardment and ground offensive in the Gaza City's eastern Shejaiya neighbourhood damaged the pipeline operated by state-owned Mekorot.

"Since morning, I have been waiting for water," said 42-year-old Gaza woman Faten Nassar. "There are no stations and no trucks coming. There is no water. The crossings are closed.

God willing, the war will end safely and peacefully."

Israel's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel ordered Shejaiya residents to evacuate last week as it launched an offensive that has seen several districts bombed.

Mekorot's pipeline had been supplying 70 percent of Gaza City's water since the destruction of most of its wells during the war, municipal authorities say.

"The situation is very difficult and things are getting more complicated, especially when it comes to people's daily lives and their daily water needs, whether for cleaning, disinfecting, and even cooking and drinking," said Husni Mhana, the municipality's spokesperson.

"We are now living in a real thirst crisis in Gaza City, and we could face a difficult reality in the coming days if the situation remains the same."

Worsening water crisis

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become internally displaced by the war, with many making daily trips on foot to fill plastic containers with water from the few wells still functioning in remoter areas - and even these do not guarantee clean supplies.

Water for drinking, cooking and washing has increasingly become a luxury for Gaza residents following the start of the Israeli brutal war on the tiny Palestinian enclave in October 2023.

Since then, more than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Israel, Palestinian authorities have said.

Many residents across the enclave queue for hours to get one water fill, which usually is not enough for their daily needs.

“I walk long distances. I get tired. I am old, I’m not young to walk around every day to get water," said 64-year-old Adel Al-Hourani.

Unfit for human consumption

Gaza's only natural source of water is the Coastal Aquifer Basin, which runs along the eastern Mediterranean coast from the northern Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, through Gaza and into Israel.

But its salty tap water is severely depleted, with up to 97 percent deemed unfit for human consumption due to salinity, over-extraction and pollution.

The Palestinian Water Authority stated that most of its wells had been rendered inoperable during the war.

On March 22, a joint statement by the Palestinian Bureau of Statistics and the Water Authority said more than 85 percent of water and sanitation facilities and assets in Gaza were completely or partially out of service.

Palestinian and United Nations officials said most of Gaza's desalination plants were either damaged or had stopped operations because of Israel's power and fuel cuts.

"Due to the extensive damage incurred by the water and sanitation sector, water supply rates have declined to an average of 3-5 litres per person per day," the statement said.

That was far below the minimum 15 litres per person per day requirement for survival in emergencies, according to the World Health Organization indicators, it added.

