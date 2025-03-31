WORLD
1 min read
South Korea on edge as Constitutional Court announces date on Yoon's impeachment ruling
The Constitutional Court says it will rule on Yoon's impeachment on Friday, saying broadcasters and public attendance will be allowed.
South Korea on edge as Constitutional Court announces date on Yoon's impeachment ruling
If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office, and if the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, he will immediately return to his duties. / Reuters
March 31, 2025

South Korea's Constitutional Court has announced that it will issue its long-awaited ruling on suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment Friday over his declaration of martial law.

"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025 at the Constitutional Court," the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office, and if the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, he will immediately return to his duties.

An impeachment decision requires the approval of at least six out of eight sitting justices, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

"On the day of the sentencing, live broadcasting by broadcasters and public attendance will be permitted," the court said.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us