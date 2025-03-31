South Korea's Constitutional Court has announced that it will issue its long-awaited ruling on suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment Friday over his declaration of martial law.

"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025 at the Constitutional Court," the court said in a statement on Tuesday.

If the court upholds the impeachment, Yoon will be removed from office, and if the impeachment is dismissed or rejected, he will immediately return to his duties.

An impeachment decision requires the approval of at least six out of eight sitting justices, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

"On the day of the sentencing, live broadcasting by broadcasters and public attendance will be permitted," the court said.