WORLD
3 min read
Iran FM to head to Moscow, discuss US nuclear talks
Tehran confirmed a pre-planned visit to Moscow to discuss the outcome of recent nuclear negotiations with Washington in Muscat.
Iran FM to head to Moscow, discuss US nuclear talks
The UN nuclear watchdog chief is expected to visit Tehran later this week. / AFP
April 14, 2025

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Moscow this week to discuss recent nuclear negotiations with the United States held in Oman, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

On Saturday, Araghchi held talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, the highest-level Iranian-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," said spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the trip was "pre-planned" and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."

Iran and the United States separately described Saturday's discussions as "constructive".

The negotiations came weeks after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, and China have held discussions with Iran in recent weeks over its nuclear programme.

Moscow welcomed the Iran-US talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned that military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".

Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

Iran has yet to confirm the location, but the Dutch foreign minister and diplomatic sources said that the upcoming discussions would be held in the Italian capital.

TRT Global - Iran, US to continue nuclear talks 'next week'

Tehran and Washington are very close to agreement on the content of future negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says.

🔗

'Red lines'

The official IRNA news agency reported that they would be held in Europe, without elaborating.

Baqaei said the next set of talks would continue to be indirect with Omani mediation, adding that direct talks were "not effective" and "not useful".

He had previously said that the only focus of the upcoming talks would be "the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions", and that Iran "will not have any talks with the American side on any other issue".

Late Sunday, IRNA reported that Tehran's regional influence and its missile capabilities were among its "red lines" in the talks.

In 2018, during Trump's first term in office, Washington withdrew from the 2015 agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Tehran.

Iran continued to adhere to the agreement for a year after Trump's withdrawal but later began rolling back its compliance.

Iran has consistently denied that it is seeking nuclear weapons.

Baqaei reiterated that Iran would host United Nations nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in the coming days but noted that the details of his trip were still "to be decided on".

In a post on X, Grossi confirmed that he would be heading to Tehran "later this week".

"Continued engagement and cooperation with the Agency is essential at a time when diplomatic solutions are urgently needed," he said.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency last visited Iran in November when he held talks with top officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In its latest quarterly report in February, the IAEA said Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms (605 pounds) of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent, which far exceeds the 3.67 percent limit set under the 2015 deal and is much closer to the 90 percent threshold required for weapons-grade material.

TRT Global - US and Iran begin high-stakes nuclear talks in Oman

Both the US and Iran have remained far apart but have signalled a willingness to explore compromise.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UN refuses to join US-led Gaza aid mission, citing neutrality concerns
UN refuses to join US-led Gaza aid mission, citing neutrality concerns
Türkiye plays ‘multifaceted' role in diplomacy—Zelenskyy
Türkiye plays ‘multifaceted' role in diplomacy—Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us