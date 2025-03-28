US Vice President JD Vance has emphasised the need for American leadership in the Arctic during a visit to Greenland, warning that failing to take the initiative would leave the region vulnerable to rival powers.

"We need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic, because we know that if America does not, other nations will fill the gap," Vance said on Friday at the US Space Force base in Pituffik, located on the northwestern coast of Greenland, pointing to expanding Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

"They are doing what they believe is in their interest. The United States must do what I know is in our interest, which is to make sure that Greenland is safe."

His remarks came amid renewed US efforts under President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark. The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from Danish and Greenlandic officials, who have repeatedly rejected American ownership ambitions.

Vance defended the push, arguing that the US presence in Greenland is crucial for national security.

"What is the alternative? To give up the North Atlantic, to give up the Arctic to China, to Russia, and to other regimes that don't have the best interests of the American people at heart?" he asked.

"We have no other option," he said.

The vice president clarified that while there are no immediate plans to expand the US military presence, Washington aims to increase investment in Arctic security infrastructure.

"There are general objectives that we want to accomplish that will certainly require us investing more resources, he said.

He also stressed that "the President said clearly he doesn't think that military force is going to be necessary."

'Our allies haven't kept up'

Vance also criticised European allies, particularly Denmark, for failing to maintain security in Greenland.

"This place, this base, the surrounding area, is less secure than it was 30 - 40 years ago, because some of our allies haven't kept up," he said.

"Denmark hasn't done a good job at keeping Greenland safe ... That has to change. "

Addressing concerns over Greenland’s political status, Vance insisted that the US respects Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

The US vice president said he hopes that Greenlanders choose to partner with US and said this would benefit them both in terms of security and economy.

He reiterated that the US would offer Greenland greater security and economic benefits than Denmark. "My argument to them is I think that you'd be a lot better having coming under the United States security umbrella than you have been under Denmark security umbrella," he said.

'We have to have Greenland'

Trump, in the White House, has stressed the need to acquire Greenland, citing international security amid Russian and Chinese activity.

"We need Greenland ... for international security. We have to have Greenland," Trump said, speaking at an Oval Office ceremony for new New Jersey US Attorney Alina Habba.

Trump expanded his rationale beyond US interests, claiming Greenland's acquisition would serve "world peace" and "international security."

The president cited increasing Chinese and Russian naval presence in newly-opened Arctic waterways that "are heading right into China, right into Russia."

"Right now ... you have warships all over the place going through right along Greenland. We're not going to let that happen. We cannot let that happen," Trump emphasised. "Or if it's going to happen, we have to be protective...not only of our country but of the world," he said.

"It's not a question of 'do you think we can do without it,' we can't."

The president dismissed reliance on allies on this issue, saying: "We're not relying on Denmark or anybody else to take care of that situation."

Since returning to office in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to acquire Greenland "one way or the other" despite Denmark's consistent rejections.

The autonomous Danish territory hosts strategic US military installations but has resisted American ownership overtures since Trump's first 2019 bid to purchase the island.