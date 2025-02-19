US President Donald Trump has signed a new slew of executive orders, including one aimed at preventing taxpayer dollars from supporting illegal immigration and one designed to get rid of regulations the administration considers "overreach."

The immigration order on Wednesday bars the use of federal money for migrants in the country illegally, directing all agencies to identify any federally funded programs that do so.

The executive action also ensures that federal funds cannot be used by state or local "sanctuary" jurisdictions, according to the White House.

Sanctuary cities prevent local law enforcement from assisting federal civil immigration officers.

"With this Executive Order, President Trump is ensuring taxpayer resources are used to protect the interests of American citizens, not illegal aliens," the White House said.

Regulations targeted

In another order, Trump instructed the heads of every agency to undertake a review of all regulations, working with members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Any regulations that are deemed inconsistent with the administration's policies will be rescinded or modified, the order said.

The action aims to bolster Musk's sweeping government-slashing effort, which is facing numerous court challenges over its lawfulness.

Trump also targeted a number of advisory committees and agencies for elimination, part of his broader campaign to assert control over independent executive agencies.

Among the agencies set to be disbanded are the United States Institute for Peace, which promotes conflict resolution around the world; the Inter-American Foundation, which funds community development programmes in Latin America and the Caribbean; and the US African Development Foundation, which invests in community development efforts in Africa.

Trump signed the new orders on Air Force One during a flight from Florida back to Washington.