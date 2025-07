Youssef al Zuq, a 17-year-old Palestinian, once the world’s youngest freed prison-born child, was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family’s apartment in central Gaza on July 12.



Youssef was born in 2008 inside an Israeli prison after his mother, Fatima al Zuq, was arrested a year earlier while pregnant.



At least 66 Palestinians, including 27 waiting for humanitarian aid, were killed in the early hours of July 12 in Israeli air strikes that hit multiple locations across Gaza.