Syrian security forces nab several key figures of Assad regime in Deir Ezzor
Authorities accuse former regime's high-ranking officers of planning attacks on security forces and government buildings.
The Syrian army dispatch reinforcement units consisting of hundreds of vehicles to Latakia on March 8, 2025 in Jabla, Syria. / Photo: AA
March 9, 2025

Syrian security forces in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, have arrested leaders of Bashar al Assad’s ousted regime on suspicion of planning attacks on security and government facilities, an official statement said.

The Deir Ezzor provincial security department said in a Sunday statement that the city’s security directorate “arrested leaders from the fallen regime who were planning to target security and government headquarters in the province”.

Further details were not provided.

Last Thursday, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus saw coordinated attacks by supporters of the ousted Assad regime. The attacks — described as the most severe since the regime’s fall in December — targeted security patrols, checkpoints and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers, leading to fierce clashes.

The Syrian presidency announced Sunday the formation of an independent national commission to investigate the events in the coastal region.

By Baba Umar
