Pakistan FM heads to Bangladesh, highest level visit in years
The two Muslim-majority nations are expected to sign several agreements, including on trade, on Sunday.
Pakistan and Bangladesh have recently moved toward normalising ties / AA
August 23, 2025

Pakistan's foreign minister flew to Bangladesh on Saturday as the nations seek to rebuild ties.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is the most senior Pakistani official to visit Dhaka since 2012, with Islamabad calling it a "significant milestone in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations".

Pakistan's foreign ministry said Dar would meet with Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus.

Analysts say neighbouring India, which fought a four-day conflict with Pakistan in May, will be watching closely.

Relations between Dhaka and New Delhi turned icy in August 2024 after a mass uprising in Bangladesh ended the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, prompting her to flee to India.

"Bangladesh had been one of India's closest partners in its neighbourhood, and now it is flirting with India's chief adversary," said Michael Kugelman, a US-based analyst, ahead of the visit.

Pakistan and Bangladesh began sea trade last year, expanding government-to-government commerce in February.

Islamabad's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held talks Thursday in Dhaka, where he agreed to set up joint commissions to boost trade and investment.

On Friday, top military commanders from both nations met in Pakistan. After the 1971 war between Pakistan and India, which led to Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, Bangladesh leaned heavily on India, almost encircles the country of 170 million people.

But Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, is furious that India took Hasina in -- where she remains and continues to refuse to attend her trial on charges amounting to crimes against humanity.

"The toppling of Hasina was a strategic setback for India, and the improved relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan are a consequence of her ouster", said Thomas Kean of the International Crisis Group.

Dhaka accused India this month of backing Hasina's now-outlawed Awami League party, charges that New Delhi rejected, saying it "does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out" from its soil.

SOURCE:AFP
