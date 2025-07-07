TÜRKİYE
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
"With these steps, the tourism sector's competitiveness will increase," says TRNC President Ersin Tatar.
The signing ceremony held at the presidency in the capital Lefkosa was attended by TRNC President Ersin Tatar and high-ranking officials. / AA
July 7, 2025

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has signed a protocol with Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, and low-cost carrier AJet, as part of a project aimed at making air transportation to the TRNC easier and more affordable.

The signing ceremony held at the presidency in the capital Lefkosa was attended by TRNC President Ersin Tatar and numerous high-ranking officials on Monday.

The protocol was signed by TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel and Turkish Airlines Board of Directors and Executive Committee Chair Ahmet Bolat in the presence of Tatar.

Under the protocol, meant to facilitate air transportation to the TRNC by making it cheaper, to stabilise and lower ticket prices, and to boost tourist visits, AJet will organise shuttle flights from the TRNC's Ercan Airport to major cities in Türkiye.

'Competitiveness of the tourism sector will rise'

Under the protocol, the ceiling for ticket prices of flights between Türkiye and the TRNC is set at $150 (approximately 6,000 Turkish liras).

Moreover, following a July 26 promotional event in London, the round-trip ticket price for flights between London (Stansted) and Ercan airports has been set at $293 (€250).

Stating that the protocol will have a positive impact on TRNC tourism, Tatar said, “With these steps, the competitiveness of the tourism sector will rise.”

