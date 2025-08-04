An indigenous Australian lawmaker on Monday called for an end to racism against Aboriginal children, as Australia marked the National Aboriginal Children's Day.

"Today is National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children’s Day and I want to celebrate the strength, pride and Truth-Telling of our Young People as they lead the way to Blak justice," said Senator Lidia Thorpe, an independent Aboriginal politician, in a series of posts on X.

This year’s theme, 'Little Footsteps, Big Futures', is a reminder of the courage and purpose our young people show as they walk the path laid by our old people.

"But we can’t celebrate our kids without naming their resistance against a state that still wages genocide," she added.

Since the colonisation of Australia by British settlers in 1788, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians have faced hardships, ranging from the loss of traditional culture and homelands to the forced removal of children and denial of citizenship rights, according to Australian Human Rights Commission.

In Australia, an estimated 50,000 children were forcibly removed from their Aboriginal families between 1910 and the 1970s.

"Our children are still being demonised, stolen from their families, and locked in cages. There are 24,000 Blak kids in out-of-home care, and child jailing is rising," Thorpe said.

"Racism kills our children - in their homes, on the streets and on their way home from school," she maintained.