UAE leader in Doha: Israeli strike on Qatar poses threat to regional security
Emirati president and Qatar’s emir discuss "deeply rooted fraternal relations," Israeli strike on Doha, according to local media.
UAE president visits Qatar, says Israeli attack on Doha threatens regional security, stability / Reuters
September 10, 2025

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that an Israeli strike on Doha jeopardises security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Doha for a “fraternal visit” on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli air strike killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel in Doha on Tuesday.

He was personally welcomed by Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the airport.

The two leaders discussed “the deeply rooted fraternal relations” between the UAE and Qatar, and the Israeli attack on Qatari territory, WAM said.

The UAE president reaffirmed his country’s “resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.”

Israel’s “criminal attack constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms,” he said, stressing that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace.

Sheikh Mohamed later left Doha after a short visit to Qatar, and he was seen off by the Qatari emir.

The Israeli air strike on Doha has drawn a wave of condemnations as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed denounced the Israeli attack as "a violation of the sovereignty of sisterly Qatar and all international laws and norms,” and affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Tamim.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the US, has been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential prisoner swap and ceasefire deal.

