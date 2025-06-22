Türkiye’s governing Justice and Development (AK) Party has extended condolences to Syria following a deadly terrorist attack that struck a church in the heart of Damascus.

In a statement shared on Sunday, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said:

“We offer our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack targeting a church in Damascus and to the Syrian people. We support the security and sovereignty of brotherly Syria. We will always stand by Syria in its fight against terrorism.”

The message came hours after a suicide bomber from the Daesh terror group stormed the Mar Elias Church in eastern Damascus during Sunday services.

Syrian authorities said the assailant opened fire before detonating explosives, killing at least 20 people and injuring 52 others.

Late last month, Syria’s interior ministry revealed it had dismantled several Daesh cells operating in rural Damascus, seizing a cache of weapons.

Since the fall of Assad’s regime in December — ending nearly six decades of Baath Party rule — Syria’s security services have continued to pursue individuals accused of involvement in crimes, human rights violations, and terrorism-related activities.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president in January for a transitional period.