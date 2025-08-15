A new and potentially decisive phase of negotiations to end the Ukraine war will begin Friday when US President Donald Trump meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska – the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since the conflict erupted more than three years ago.

The high-stakes meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will also be the first direct talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since June 2021, when then-President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

For Trump and Putin, their last bilateral meeting took place in Osaka on the sidelines of the 2019 G20 summit.

Notably absent will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While Trump has said he might call Zelenskyy for a follow-up discussion depending on Friday’s outcome, the Alaska summit will be held without third parties – a format that has raised concern in Kiev.

The meeting follows three recent rounds of renewed direct talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul – on May 16, June 2, and July 23 – which yielded major prisoner swaps and draft memoranda outlining both sides’ positions for a future peace deal.

‘Five common principles’

Ahead of the summit, Zelenskyy engaged in intensive diplomacy with the US and European allies. His most notable appearance came at a Berlin press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after a video conference with Trump and European leaders.

Zelenskyy said they agreed on five shared principles for ending the war, with an immediate ceasefire topping Ukraine’s priorities. Kiev insists that substantive talks with Russia can only begin after hostilities stop.

He also underlined the need for reliable security guarantees, noting Trump voiced support for such assurances during the video call and signalled Washington’s readiness to help provide them.

On territorial disputes, Zelenskyy stressed that “the matter can only be discussed exclusively with Ukraine” – a position he said all partners support – and rejected any withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from areas under Russian control.

Zelenskyy also reiterated that Moscow should have no veto over Ukraine’s NATO or EU aspirations, which have intensified since the war began in February 2022.

Pushing for a future trilateral format involving himself, Trump, and Putin, the Ukrainian leader urged that sanctions be strengthened if Russia refuses a ceasefire in Alaska. “These are effective principles, and it is important that they work,” he said.

‘Expectations remain low’ in Kiev

Despite the diplomatic groundwork, expectations in Ukraine remain modest.