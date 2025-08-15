A new and potentially decisive phase of negotiations to end the Ukraine war will begin Friday when US President Donald Trump meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska – the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since the conflict erupted more than three years ago.
The high-stakes meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will also be the first direct talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since June 2021, when then-President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.
For Trump and Putin, their last bilateral meeting took place in Osaka on the sidelines of the 2019 G20 summit.
Notably absent will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. While Trump has said he might call Zelenskyy for a follow-up discussion depending on Friday’s outcome, the Alaska summit will be held without third parties – a format that has raised concern in Kiev.
The meeting follows three recent rounds of renewed direct talks between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul – on May 16, June 2, and July 23 – which yielded major prisoner swaps and draft memoranda outlining both sides’ positions for a future peace deal.
‘Five common principles’
Ahead of the summit, Zelenskyy engaged in intensive diplomacy with the US and European allies. His most notable appearance came at a Berlin press conference alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after a video conference with Trump and European leaders.
Zelenskyy said they agreed on five shared principles for ending the war, with an immediate ceasefire topping Ukraine’s priorities. Kiev insists that substantive talks with Russia can only begin after hostilities stop.
He also underlined the need for reliable security guarantees, noting Trump voiced support for such assurances during the video call and signalled Washington’s readiness to help provide them.
On territorial disputes, Zelenskyy stressed that “the matter can only be discussed exclusively with Ukraine” – a position he said all partners support – and rejected any withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from areas under Russian control.
Zelenskyy also reiterated that Moscow should have no veto over Ukraine’s NATO or EU aspirations, which have intensified since the war began in February 2022.
Pushing for a future trilateral format involving himself, Trump, and Putin, the Ukrainian leader urged that sanctions be strengthened if Russia refuses a ceasefire in Alaska. “These are effective principles, and it is important that they work,” he said.
‘Expectations remain low’ in Kiev
Despite the diplomatic groundwork, expectations in Ukraine remain modest.
“Ukraine expects this meeting to be a potential step toward a peace solution, though expectations remain low,” said Maksym Skrypchenko, president of the Kiev-based think tank Transatlantic Dialogue Center.
He argued that Putin’s strategy is to prolong the war through “endless, unproductive talks” aimed at delaying pressure on Russia, warning Trump to be cautious of such tactics.
On whether Trump could safeguard Ukraine’s interests, Skrypchenko noted the US president’s top priority would be America’s own interests, potentially leading to bilateral deals with Russia in diplomatic, economic, or even nuclear matters.
“Ukraine is not formally part of that track – which is a major concern for Kiev – but remains closely connected to US-Russia dynamics. From recent statements, Trump appears to want to act as a mediator to bring peace, while also understanding that Ukraine cannot be allowed to fall,” he said.
Skrypchenko added that Trump has an interest in a peaceful Europe actively trading with the US – “something impossible to achieve” while the Russia-Ukraine war continues.
‘European role now more important than ever’
On Europe’s role, Skrypchenko stressed that EU member states remain Ukraine’s primary source of financial and military support – a role he expects will continue.
“The European role is now more important than ever. While Putin reportedly despises and ignores Europe, the reality is that Europe must be at the table – the war is on their doorstep, and they are paying for it,” he said.
Europe’s stance on the summit has been marked by subtle differences but a shared sense of unease – the fear of being sidelined from peace talks that could reshape the continent’s security.
All countries but Hungary backed a joint EU statement on Tuesday welcoming Washington’s push to end the war, but insisting that any deal must safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty and Europe’s security.
The Coalition of the Willing – co-chaired by Germany, France, and the UK – also reiterated support for US efforts while warning that “international borders must not be changed by force.”
Skrypchenko said Ukraine’s eventual EU membership makes the Alaska talks a direct concern for European leaders, who must plan for post-war economic recovery, humanitarian needs, and refugee challenges.
“The EU provides the funding; the US delivers military capabilities – both remain essential to Ukraine’s defence and to Europe’s security,” he added.