Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump will hold "one-on-one" talks aimed at settling the Ukraine conflict when they meet for their landmark summit in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin said.

The meeting, set to take place at a US air base outside of Anchorage, marks Putin's first trip to a Western country since his February 2022 assault on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, is not scheduled to take part.

After nearly three-and-a-half years of fighting, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, Trump on Wednesday urged Putin to accept a peace deal or face "very severe consequences".

The Kremlin said the talks were due to start at 1930 GMT on Friday.

"This conversation will take place in a one-on-one format, naturally with the participation of interpreters," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"This will be followed by negotiations between the delegations, which will continue over a working breakfast," Ushakov added.

He said it was "probably obvious to everyone that the central topic will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis", although broader issues around peace and security would also be discussed.

Putin and Trump will give a joint press conference following their meeting, during which they will "summarise the results of the negotiations", Ushakov said.

Zelenskyy meets Starmer

Putin on Thursday welcomed US efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

"The US administration... in my view is making quite energetic and sincere efforts to end the fighting," he told a meeting of top officials.

He also suggested that following talks with the US could result in an agreement on nuclear arms control.

On the eve of the summit, Ukraine fired dozens of drones at Russia, wounding several people and sparking fires at an oil refinery in the southern city of Volgograd.