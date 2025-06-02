South Koreans are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the country's next president for a five-year term in a crucial snap election as the rival candidates are vying to woo swing voters.

With an intense campaign period drawing to a close on Monday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of his main rival, ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.

There are a total of six candidates on the ballot.

Both converged on the capital Seoul on Monday in their final push to shore up last-minute support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The latest poll showed Lee, 61, a human rights lawyer-turned politician, in the lead with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim, 73, a former labor minister, with 36.8 percent.

Lee Jun-seok of the conservative New Reform Party is in third place with 10.3 percent.

The presidential election was triggered by the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive bid to invoke martial law last December.

South Koreans living overseas have already cast their votes, while a two-day early voting period took place last week.

According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote.

Polling will open at 6 am local time (2100GMT June 2) and close at 8 pm (1100GMT June 3). Election day will be a holiday.

The winner will be known on Tuesday evening or in the early hours of Wednesday as counting will begin immediately.