WORLD
2 min read
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-Myung is ahead of his main rival, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party.
South Korea is set to elect new president on Tuesday
According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote. / AP
an hour ago

South Koreans are set to head to the polls on Tuesday to elect the country's next president for a five-year term in a crucial snap election as the rival candidates are vying to woo swing voters.

With an intense campaign period drawing to a close on Monday, Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is ahead of his main rival, ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo.

There are a total of six candidates on the ballot.

Both converged on the capital Seoul on Monday in their final push to shore up last-minute support, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The latest poll showed Lee, 61, a human rights lawyer-turned politician, in the lead with 49.2 percent, followed by Kim, 73, a former labor minister, with 36.8 percent.

Lee Jun-seok of the conservative New Reform Party is in third place with 10.3 percent.

The presidential election was triggered by the impeachment and removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his abortive bid to invoke martial law last December.

South Koreans living overseas have already cast their votes, while a two-day early voting period took place last week.

According to the National Election Commission, some 44.4 million people in the country of 52 million are eligible to vote.

Polling will open at 6 am local time (2100GMT June 2) and close at 8 pm (1100GMT June 3). Election day will be a holiday.

The winner will be known on Tuesday evening or in the early hours of Wednesday as counting will begin immediately.

TRT Global - South Koreans vote early in record numbers in poll triggered by Yoon's martial law

All major polls have placed liberal Lee Jae-myung as clear front-runner in presidential race, with Kim Moon-soo of ruling People Power Party — ex-leader Yoon Suk-yeol's former party — at 35 percent.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG fans display banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during UEFA Champions League final
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
PSG crush Inter 5-0 to win 1st UEFA Champions League
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Hamas responds 'positively' to US deal proposal, seeking permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Words can no longer describe scale of Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Türkiye's Altun
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
Israel stops Arab-Islamic delegation visit to Ramallah
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
'Starve or be shot': Palestinians decry chaos, death at Israeli-controlled Gaza aid points
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Iran dismisses IAEA report on its enrichment as 'pretext for political maneuvering'
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
Nigeria flood death toll rises to 151
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
India's top general admits jet losses in clash with Pakistan
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Türkiye’s first floating gas platform reaches Black Sea port
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Iran reaffirms nuclear weapons are ‘unacceptable’ amid US talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us