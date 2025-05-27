Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are set to inaugurate the Lachin International Airport on Wednesday.

The Lachin International Airport is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in territories liberated during the 2020 war with Armenia.

Located at an altitude of 1,800 metres above sea level, the airport was built by carving rocks in the mountainous terrain and leveling the area. Lachin is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan.

Starting its construction in 2021, the airport is 30 kilometres from Lachin city center, 70 kilometres from Shusha and 60 kilometres from Kalbajar. The airport has a runway length of 3,000 metres and is 60 metres wide, and its terminal building can serve as many as 200 passengers per hour.

Third international airport in Karabakh

With the decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on May 26, Lachin Airport was granted the status of an international airport.

Information on this status was also relayed to international organisations. Thus, the number of international airports in Azerbaijan increased to nine.

Earlier, the Fuzuli International Airport, the first airport built in the regions liberated by Azerbaijan, was opened on October 26, 2021 with the participation of Erdogan and Aliyev.

The two leaders also inaugurated the Zangilan International Airport on October 20, 2022.