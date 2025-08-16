Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday to Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, for talks about a disputed border in the Himalayas.

This is only the second such meeting since a deadly clash in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops at the border.

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.

Relations between the two Asian giants have been thawing since an agreement last October on patrolling their Himalayan border, easing a five-year stand-off that had hurt trade, investment and air travel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month when he travels to China – his first visit in seven years – to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, a regional security bloc, which would be Modi’s first visit since 2018.

Bonded by tariffs

Foreign ministry officials on both sides have previously said that India and China are discussing resuming border trade five years after it was halted, as US tariffs disrupt the global trade order.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

However, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime, the two countries have moved to mend ties.