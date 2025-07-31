US President Donald Trump said the United States has done very little business with India, and that Russia and the US do almost no business together.

"I don't care what India does with Russia", he said in a Truth Social post on Thursday, adding that "they can take their dead economies down together, for all I care".

In an earlier Truth Social post on Wednesday Trump talked about India's trade with Russia when announcing the US would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India starting on Friday.