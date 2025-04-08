US
2 min read
Trump to announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, accuses China of manipulating currency
Trump says that tariffs on pharmaceuticals will incentivise drug companies to move their operations to the US.
Trump to announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, accuses China of manipulating currency
US President Trump attends the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, in Washington / Reuters
April 8, 2025

President Donald Trump has said the US will soon announce a "major" tariff on pharmaceutical imports and accused China of manipulating its currency to offset Washington's levies.

Speaking at an event at the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday, Trump said the tariff will incentivise drug companies to move their operations to the US.

"We are going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals," Trump said in remarks at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner.

"Once we do that, they're going to come rushing back into our country because we're the big market. The advantage we have over everybody is that we're the big market," he said.

"When they hear that, they will leave China, they will leave other places, because they have to sell — most of their product is sold here," he added, referring to drug companies.

'Unjustified' tariffs

Trump also accused China of manipulating its currency to offset the impact of US tariffs and imposing "unjustified" tariffs.

"You got to hand it to them. They're manipulating their currency today as an offset against the tariffs," Trump said.

"They all got rich because of tariffs. You know, now, when we do it all, it's so terrible. 'What Trump is doing, it's so terrible.' They got rich, and not only China. Many countries. I mean, you look at Vietnam, you look at so many — I could name 50 right now."

Trump noted that a 104 percent tariff on Chinese goods would take effect at midnight, adding they would remain in place until Beijing agrees to a new deal.

"I think they'll make a deal at some point," he said, "China will. They want to make a deal. They really do."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us