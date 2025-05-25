WORLD
North Korea detains 3 officials over warship launch accident
KCNA says that an "underwater and internal inspection of the warship confirmed that, unlike the initial announcement, there were no holes made at the warship's bottom."
A satellite image shows the North Korean warship in water at shipyard after the launch accident / Reuters
May 25, 2025

North Korean authorities have detained three senior officials from the Cheongjin Shipyard in connection with a recent destroyer launch accident, according to a statement by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KCNA said on Sunday that no new damage to the warship was identified, and rehabilitation efforts continue as planned.

Based on confirmed findings, authorities have detained three key personnel — Kang Jong-chol, chief engineer; Han Kyong-hak, head of the hull construction workshop; and Kim Yong-hak, deputy manager for administrative affairs — for further legal investigation.

The report did not specify the cause of the accident, but said those detained individuals were held accountable for the incident.

Pyongyang has blamed inexperienced command and operational carelessness for the military vessel's damage.

'Criminal act'

The launch of a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer failed in the eastern port city of Chongjin, as its stern slid ahead of the bow, causing structural damage and preventing the vessel from fully leaving the shipway.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday also condemned the accident as a "criminal act" stemming from "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism," after the launch flop.

Seoul's military has said the Choe Hyon could have been developed with Russian help — possibly in exchange for Pyongyang deploying thousands of troops to help Moscow fight Ukraine.

Analysts say the warship involved in Wednesday's accident may have also been constructed with Russian assistance.

