WORLD
1 min read
Islamabad rejects Zelenskyy's claim of Pakistani mercenaries fighting for Russia
Pakistan says it will take up these claims with Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification.
Islamabad rejects Zelenskyy's claim of Pakistani mercenaries fighting for Russia
Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. / Reuters
August 5, 2025

Islamabad has rejected the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Pakistani nationals were fighting against his country for Russia.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday categorically rejected the "baseless and unfounded" allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," it said.

Zelenskyy on Monday claimed that his forces in northeastern Ukraine were fighting foreign "mercenaries" from various countries, including Pakistan.

Recommended

"Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond," he said on X, as he visited Ukrainian troops in the Vovchansk front in northeastern Ukraine.

However, Islamabad said that it will take up these claims with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification on the issue.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter.

RelatedTRT Global - North Korean soldiers suffer 4,700 casualties in Russia-Ukraine war: report
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us