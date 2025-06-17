The US and Israel are sharply divided over how close Iran is to developing a nuclear weapon, with US intelligence assessments suggesting Tehran is still years away and Tel Aviv insisting the threat is imminent, according to press reports on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran was racing toward weaponisation, prompting a series of Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, according to CNN.

However, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN that US intelligence does not believe Iran is currently building a nuclear bomb and estimates it would take at least two to three years to produce and deploy one.

The recent strikes damaged nuclear facilities such as Natanz but left the heavily fortified Fordow enrichment site intact.

To damage the Fordow facility, Israel needs specific US weapons and aerial support, defence experts say, according to the report.

“Israel can hover over those nuclear facilities, render them inoperable, but if you really want to dismantle them it’s either a US military strike or a deal,” said Brett McGurk.

Trump ‘doesn’t care‘ what intel says

The differing assessments have created a dilemma for the Trump administration, which is attempting to avoid escalation while also preparing for potential retaliation.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbar said earlier in March that the intelligence community was satisfied that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

Trump dismissed Gabbar’s statement, saying, “I don't care what she said — I think they were very close to having them.”

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.​​​​​​​