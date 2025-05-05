Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a phone call with US President Donald Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Today, my phone call with the President of the United States, my dear friend Mr Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive, and sincere," Erdogan said on X on Monday after the call.

"I hope to meet my friend Trump in the near future," said Erdogan, expressing hope that their meeting "brings good outcomes for our countries."

Erdogan said they reaffirmed their mutual will to strengthen ties between the two nations, especially in the fields of defence industry and trade.

The two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Türkiye–US bilateral relations, regional and global developments.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan underscored the severity of the situation and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

Cooperation to achieve lasting peace

During the call, Erdogan voiced support for Trump’s approach to ending conflicts and welcomed efforts to resume negotiations with Iran, as well as initiatives aimed at bringing the Russia–Ukraine war to an end.

"I expressed my appreciation for President Trump’s efforts to end the ongoing conflicts and wars around the world, and I emphasised that Türkiye stands ready to provide the necessary support to establish peace, stability, and security in our region," he added.

"I conveyed that I would be very pleased to host my dear friend in Türkiye at the earliest opportunity, and he, in turn, invited us to the US," he said.

Erdogan also reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring stability in the country. He noted that US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria could contribute to regional and global peace.

President Erdogan also extended an invitation to Trump to visit Türkiye, the statement added.

Trump also described the conversation as "very good and productive" and said he looks forward to working with the Turkish President to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also announced that Erdogan “will be coming to Washington, DC”.