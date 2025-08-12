Jordan, Syria and the US have agreed to form a joint working group to support a ceasefire in Sweida, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Tuesday’s announcement follows a trilateral meeting in Amman between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, and US envoy to Damascus, Thomas Barrack.

The participants affirmed that Sweida and its communities are an integral part of Syria, deserving protection and full civil and political rights in Syria’s rebuilding process.

Both Amman and Washington welcomed Syrian government steps to conduct comprehensive investigations into violations in Suwayda and hold perpetrators accountable, including cooperating with UN agencies.

They also praised Syrian efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance across the region, restore essential services disrupted by the conflict, rehabilitate affected areas, support international contributions to aid displaced residents in returning home, and launch local reconciliation initiatives to foster social peace, the statement said on Tuesday.

Safadi and Barrack reaffirmed the solidarity of their countries with Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, calling on the international community to back Syria’s reconstruction on a foundation that respects its unity and the rights of all Syrians.

Following the meeting, Barrack posted on his official X account, emphasising that delivering justice and ending impunity are “paramount to achieving lasting peace” in the region.