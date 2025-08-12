US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that several large trade agreements remained pending, including with Switzerland and India, but described New Delhi as having been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with Washington.

Speaking to Fox Business Network's "Kudlow," Bessent said on Tuesday he hoped the Trump administration could conclude its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said.

"I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

The secretary did not elaborate on the sticking points with India or Switzerland, but his comments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and New Delhi following President Donald Trump's recent move to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, citing its purchases of Russian oil.

India has called the tariffs "unfair" and said it is continuing to engage in discussions with the US to address trade concerns.

Relations at their lowest