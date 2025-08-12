BIZTECH
2 min read
US Treasury's Bessent says India 'recalcitrant' in trade talks
Treasury secretary says he hopes to wrap up negotiations with key partners, including Switzerland and India, by end of October.
US Treasury's Bessent says India 'recalcitrant' in trade talks
US Treasury's Bessent says India 'recalcitrant' in trade talks / AP
August 12, 2025

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that several large trade agreements remained pending, including with Switzerland and India, but described New Delhi as having been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with Washington.

Speaking to Fox Business Network's "Kudlow," Bessent said on Tuesday he hoped the Trump administration could conclude its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said.

"I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

The secretary did not elaborate on the sticking points with India or Switzerland, but his comments come amid heightened tensions between Washington and New Delhi following President Donald Trump's recent move to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, citing its purchases of Russian oil.

India has called the tariffs "unfair" and said it is continuing to engage in discussions with the US to address trade concerns.

Relations at their lowest

Recommended

US–India relations appeared strong when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the White House in February, with both sides pledging to deepen their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

But tensions quickly emerged over trade, tariffs, and Washington’s pressure on New Delhi to cut Russian oil imports.

President Donald Trump’s "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" on trade targeted India’s high tariffs on US goods.

A July deadline for a trade deal passed without agreement, and subsequent talks failed.

Trump then imposed 25 percent tariffs on Indian imports, later adding another 25 percent, citing purchases of Russian oil.

New Delhi called the measures "unjustified and unreasonable" and pointed to continued US and European trade with Moscow.

RelatedTRT Global - In trade talks, Modi may not benefit from any diplomatic goodwill or personal rapport with Trump
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us